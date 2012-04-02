PetroChina unit offers up to $1.4 bln new shares-IFR

HONG KONG, April 2 (Reuters) - Kunlun Energy, controlled by PetroChina Co Ltd , launched on Monday a share offering worth about $1.4 billion, IFR reported, citing a term sheet for the deal.

The offering of up to 800 million new shares was launched at a price range of HK$13 to HK$13.5 per share, equivalent to a discount of 4.8 percent to 8.3 percent to Monday’s close of HK$14.18, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. At the top of the range, the deal would be worth HK$10.8 billion ($1.39 billion).

Bank of America Merrill lynch, China International Capital Corp. (CICC), Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and UBS were hired to handle the offering, IFR added. ($1 = 7.764 Hong Kong Dollars) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Erica Billingham)