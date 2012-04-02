FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PetroChina unit offers up to $1.4 bln new shares-IFR
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 2, 2012 / 1:30 PM / in 6 years

PetroChina unit offers up to $1.4 bln new shares-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 2 (Reuters) - Kunlun Energy, controlled by PetroChina Co Ltd , launched on Monday a share offering worth about $1.4 billion, IFR reported, citing a term sheet for the deal.

The offering of up to 800 million new shares was launched at a price range of HK$13 to HK$13.5 per share, equivalent to a discount of 4.8 percent to 8.3 percent to Monday’s close of HK$14.18, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. At the top of the range, the deal would be worth HK$10.8 billion ($1.39 billion).

Bank of America Merrill lynch, China International Capital Corp. (CICC), Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and UBS were hired to handle the offering, IFR added. ($1 = 7.764 Hong Kong Dollars) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Erica Billingham)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.