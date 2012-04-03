FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PetroChina unit prices $1.3 bln share offer near bottom
#Energy
April 3, 2012 / 1:35 AM / 6 years ago

PetroChina unit prices $1.3 bln share offer near bottom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 3 (Reuters) - Kunlun Energy Co Ltd , controlled by PetroChina Co Ltd , said on Tuesday that it has priced a $1.34 billion share offering near the bottom of the indicative range, tapping equity markets to fund potential acquisitions and develop its liquefied natural gas business.

The offering of 800 million new shares was priced at HK$13.10 each, a 7.6 percent discount to Monday’s close, the company said in a filing.

The deal was launched with an indicative price range of HK$13 to HK$13.50, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported late on Monday.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, China International Capital Corp (CICC), Citigroup Inc, Deutsche Bank AG , Morgan Stanley and UBS AG were hired to handle the offering.

$1 = 7.765 Hong Kong Dollars Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Chris Lewis

