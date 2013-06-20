Kuoni Travel CEO to leave, company names ad-interim head

ZURICH, June 20 (Reuters) - Kuoni Travel Holding said on Thursday its head of finance Peter Meier has been appointed as Chief Executive on an ad interim basis, taking over from current group head Peter Rothwell who will leave at the end of June.

The travel service provider said in a statement the recruiting process for a new Chief Executive was underway, and it expected to announce an appointment during 2013.

A spokesman for the company declined to comment further. (Reporting by Martin de Sa‘Pinto; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)