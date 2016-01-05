FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Permira, Cinven among potential bidders for Kuoni -sources
January 5, 2016 / 4:50 PM / 2 years ago

Permira, Cinven among potential bidders for Kuoni -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Permira, Cinven, EQT, and a combination of Baring Private Equity Asia and China’s HNA Tourism Group are currently the four potential bidders for Swiss travel group Kuoni, sources familiar with the process said on Tuesday.

Earlier Reuters reported that as many as four potential bidders are wooing the 110-year-old Swiss travel group after Kuoni said it had received preliminary approaches.

Reporting by Oliver Hirt in Zurich, Freya Berry in London and Alexander Hübner in Frankfurt; Writing by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Greg Mahlich

