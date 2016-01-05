Permira, Cinven among potential bidders for Kuoni -sources

ZURICH, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Permira, Cinven, EQT, and a combination of Baring Private Equity Asia and China’s HNA Tourism Group are currently the four potential bidders for Swiss travel group Kuoni, sources familiar with the process said on Tuesday.

Earlier Reuters reported that as many as four potential bidders are wooing the 110-year-old Swiss travel group after Kuoni said it had received preliminary approaches.