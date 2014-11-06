FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kuoni Reisen Holding 9-month organic turnover growth came to 0.5 pct
November 6, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Kuoni Reisen Holding 9-month organic turnover growth came to 0.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Kuoni Reisen Holding AG :

* Outlook for full year confirmed

* For 2014 financial year as a whole, expects operating earnings (EBIT) in range of 85-95 million Swiss francs and net profit at around previous year’s level

* Turnover of 4,245 million Swiss francs in first nine months of 2014 (2013: 4,387 million Swiss francs). Organic turnover growth came to +0.5 pct

* 9-month earnings before amortisation (EBITA) came to 92.4 million Swiss francs (2013 adjusted: 107.0 million Swiss francs)

* 9-month EBIT came to 65.0 million Swiss francs (2013 adjusted: 79.0 million Swiss francs) Source text- bit.ly/1uz0oqH Further company coverage:

