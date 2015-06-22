FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kuoni says sells travel units to German Rewe, price undisclosed
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 22, 2015 / 5:00 AM / 2 years ago

Kuoni says sells travel units to German Rewe, price undisclosed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, June 22 (Reuters) - Kuoni said on Monday it is selling its tour operators, specialists and travel agencies in Britain, Switzerland, Scandinavia, Finland and Benelux to German retailer Rewe for an undisclosed price.

The move marks the Swiss travel operator’s withdrawal from European tour operating activities following a decision in January to focus on its core business as a service provider to the global travel industry.

Zurich-based Kuoni said it expected the transaction to be completed in the third quarter of 2015. (Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.