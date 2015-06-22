Kuoni says sells travel units to German Rewe, price undisclosed

ZURICH, June 22 (Reuters) - Kuoni said on Monday it is selling its tour operators, specialists and travel agencies in Britain, Switzerland, Scandinavia, Finland and Benelux to German retailer Rewe for an undisclosed price.

The move marks the Swiss travel operator’s withdrawal from European tour operating activities following a decision in January to focus on its core business as a service provider to the global travel industry.

Zurich-based Kuoni said it expected the transaction to be completed in the third quarter of 2015. (Reporting by Katharina Bart; Editing by Michael Perry)