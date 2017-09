BRIEF-Kuoni Reisen Holding says H1 turnover of CHF 2.48 bln versus CHF 2.64 bln in H1 2013

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Kuoni Reisen Holding AG : * Says H1 turnover of CHF 2.48 billion versus CHF 2.64 billion in H1 2013 * Says H1 EBITA CHF 1.2 million (last year adjusted: CHF 0.8 million ) * Says H1 EBIT CHF -17. 1 million * Says 2014 outlook: expected full-year operating earnings (EBIT) in the range

of CHF 85-95 million * Says 2014 expected net result around prior-year level * Says H1 gross profit was CHF 444 million (H1 2013: CHF 488 million). * Says H1 net result improved to CHF -14.0 million (H1 2013: CHF -47.4 million,

adjusted: CHF -74.3 million) * Source textbit.ly/VFMweJ * Further company coverage