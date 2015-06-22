FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kurdistan hires banks to arrange bond roadshow in London
June 22, 2015 / 10:38 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kurdistan hires banks to arrange bond roadshow in London

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds context)

By Michael Turner

LONDON, June 22 (IFR) - A new name is poised to enter the international bond markets after the Kurdistan Regional Government announced it is meeting investors in London this week, with an eye to a “potential transaction in the near future.”

The announcement, made on the government’s official website, added the meetings would be arranged by Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs.

These two banks first introduced KRG officials and fund managers last October. At the time the Kurdish delegation, led by the deputy prime minister, was sounding out investors about a potential debt financing, although a number of grey areas needed to be clarified.

But the passage of a law to raise funds through borrowing means the KRG is now in a position to issue in the capital markets.

Kurdistan, a semi-autonomous region of northern Iraq, needs money to meet a growing security bill, pay public-sector employees and fund much-needed infrastructure development.

Reporting By Michael Turner; Editing by Sudip Roy, Julian Baker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
