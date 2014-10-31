Kurdistan eyes debt financing

* KRG meets fixed-income investors

By Sudip Roy

LONDON, Oct 31 (IFR) - The Kurdistan Regional Government is sounding out investors about a potential debt financing, although a number of grey areas need to be clarified before any deal emerges.

Kurdish officials led by the deputy prime minister were in London this week holding private talks with fixed-income accounts, according to investors. Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs arranged the meetings, the investors added, although the banks themselves declined to comment.

Kurdistan, a semi-autonomous region of northern Iraq, needs money to meet a growing security bill, to pay public-sector employees and to fund much-needed infrastructure development. “They have a huge list of needs,” said one banker, who has followed the situation closely.

However, with Kurdistan at loggerheads with the Iraqi government over several key issues, not least the region’s share of the national budget, officials are looking at different avenues for raising cash, including potentially the capital markets.

Investors who met the delegation said that discussions are at a preliminary stage with no specifics yet on the format of any deal. A straight bond, loan or some sort of structured note are all possible options. “It was an overview from their side. They’re exploring their options,” said one.

“The meeting was to get an idea of how they are looking at the region and, should there be a need for debt financing, what the potential appetite would be,” said another investor. “The team was very knowledgeable and willing to address various questions. Certainly they were impressive.”

The second investor added that if there were any deal, it would be subject to the enactment of a debt law, which is expected to receive parliamentary approval by the end of November. One stipulation of any potential deal is that external debt cannot exceed 30% of GDP.

In purely economic terms, Kurdistan could be an attractive investment. It sits on a quarter of Iraq’s total oil reserves and has plans to boost the capacity of its pipeline via Turkey to 400,000 barrels per day by the end of the year, from 280,000 now. “They have a good story to tell,” said the first investor.

CLARITY REQUIRED

But there are several outstanding issues that investors would want greater clarity on before they committed money. These extend beyond the fighting with Islamic State militants along the Iraqi Kurdistan border.

The Kurdish government, led by President Masoud Barzani, wants the region to become an independent state. Its neighbours - Iran, Turkey and most importantly the government in Baghdad - are opposed to the region’s secession.

Its tense relations with the Iraq central government mean there are several grey areas about how exactly Kurdistan would raise any funds - or even if it can do so without Baghdad’s authorisation.

“They clearly think they can - at least once the Kurdistan parliament has ratified the debt law that the cabinet just approved - but they didn’t clarify whether they need Baghdad authorisation,” said the first investor.

This uncertainty also extends to the servicing of any debt and whether or not the regional government will need either explicit or implicit approval from the Iraqi central bank to pay investors.

Lawyers warn that investors need to be wary of the legal foundations of any deal. “If it turned out that Kurdistan did not have the capacity or authority to issue international bonds  this could be grounds for future Kurdish governments to successfully challenge any court proceedings brought by investors in the bonds,” said Bernd Bohr, a partner at law firm Mayer Brown International.

DISPUTE

Other matters beyond the specifics of any deal also need to be clarified - in particular Kurdistan’s dispute with Baghdad over its oil marketing rights and share of national budget.

The Kurdish government claims Baghdad owes it billions of dollars, arguing that it has not received its fair share of the national budget. Under the Iraqi constitution, Kurdistan is entitled to 17% of the national budget after sovereign expenses. There is, though, a dispute over how much is actually paid, with the regional government claiming it has been short-changed.

Earlier this year, Baghdad withheld funds after the Kurds signed contracts with oil majors and built a pipeline to Turkey, independent of the central government. The Iraqi government deemed the Kurdish oil shipments illegal and even took to the US courts to block one tanker 60 miles off the Texas coast from moving the crude into US waters. Kurdistan says the shipments are allowed under the Iraqi constitution.

The resulting fiscal squeeze, together with the conflict with Islamic State, is taking its toll on the economy. The World Bank reckons GDP growth will be considerably less this year, with unofficial forecasts revised five percentage points lower to 3%.

The first investor said that the delegation was hopeful of “a more sympathetic hearing” from Baghdad following the formation of a new Iraqi government in the summer, with six Kurds in the cabinet including Hoshiyar Zebari as finance minister.

Iraq’s government has made up some of the arrears on the frozen payments but not all. “The situation remains fluid,” said the banker. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; additional reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Matthew Davies, Julian Baker)