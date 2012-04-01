FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kurdish oil exports stopped in payment dispute with Baghdad
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 1, 2012 / 4:40 PM / in 6 years

Kurdish oil exports stopped in payment dispute with Baghdad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, April 1 (Reuters) - The regional government in Iraqi Kurdistan has ordered oil producers in the region, including Norway’s DNO, to halt exports in a payment conflict with the central government in Baghdad, the regional oil ministry and DNO said on Sunday.

The Kurds and Baghdad have long been at odds over control of local petroleum resources but have allowed Kurdish exports to flow under an interim deal in which Baghdad collects the revenue and makes irregular payments to the region and producers.

On Sunday the regional oil ministry in Erbil said there had been no payment since May 2011 and it would wait no longer.

“We hope that this is a temporary measure and that those in the federal government responsible for non-payment will quickly realise that their failure to adhere to their agreements is not in the interests of the Iraqi people,” the ministry said in a statement. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.