Iraq's Kurdistan says oil exports may stop Aug. 31

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Iraq’s semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan plans to halt oil exports on Aug. 31 if the central government does not make all outstanding payments, the region’s minister of natural resources said.

Natural Resources Minister Ashti Hawrami made the statement in a letter posted on the Kurdistan Regional Government’s website. Kurdistan said on Wednesday it would restart exports this week in a bid to end the payment dispute with Baghdad. (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Christopher Johnson)