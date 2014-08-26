U.S. court scraps order to seize Kurdish crude from tanker near Texas

HOUSTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A U.S. court on Monday threw out an order to seize some 1 million barrels of disputed Iraqi Kurdish crude oil from a tanker, a move that could allow the cargo to be delivered in Texas and end a nearly month-long impasse.

The United Kalavrvta tanker, carrying about $100 million worth of Kurdish crude, has been anchored near Texas for weeks, as the Iraqi region of Kurdistan wages a legal battle over ownership with the central government of Iraq.