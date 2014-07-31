FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kurdistan says crude cargo near Texas legally sold
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BNYForesight
July 31, 2014 / 4:35 PM / 3 years ago

Kurdistan says crude cargo near Texas legally sold

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HOUSTON, July 31 (Reuters) - A $100 million cargo of crude oil in a tanker near Texas was legally shipped and sold by Kurdistan, lawyers for the autonomous region in Iraq told a U.S. court in a letter seen on Thursday, saying Baghdad has no right to the barrels.

They also told the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas that it has no jurisdiction over Kurdish affairs.

Baghdad, in a lawsuit filed with the court earlier this week, said that only it has the authority to export oil under Iraq’s constitution, a view that autonomous Kurdistan government rejects.

“The oil cargo in question belonged to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) before it was legally shipped and sold pursuant to KRG’s authority under the 2005 Iraqi Constitution and subsequent Kurdistan law,” said the letter, which did not identify the buyer of the cargo.

Payments for such shipments are typically made some 30 days after delivery and it is unclear if the buyer will ever receive the cargo.

The U.S. court has ordered the cargo be seized if the oil comes ashore, but the 1 million barrels aboard the United Kalavrvta tanker have been anchored in the Gulf of Mexico since Saturday, outside of U.S territorial waters.

The standoff is the latest dispute over Iraqi Kurds’ emboldened steps toward seizing greater political and economic autonomy, with oil sales seen as central to Kurdish dreams of independence that Baghdad opposes. (Reporting By Terry Wade in Houston; Additional reporting by Julia Payne in London and Michael Georgy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.