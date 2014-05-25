Kurds say Iraq's request for arbitration over oil exports from Turkey will fail

ARBIL, Iraq, May 25 (Reuters) - Iraq’s request for arbitration in its attempts to try to stop exports of oil from the Kurdistan region via Turkey is “illegitimate” and will fail, the region said in a statement on Sunday.

The request was filed with the Paris-based International Chamber of Commerce on Friday, and also targets Turkish state-owned pipeline operator BOTAS for its role in facilitating oil exports from Kurdistan without the Iraqi federal government’s consent. (Reporting by Isabel Coles; Editing by Louise Ireland)