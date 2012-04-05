FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysia's Kurnia shares drop on possible unit sale
#Financials
April 5, 2012 / 1:15 AM / in 6 years

Malaysia's Kurnia shares drop on possible unit sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 (Reuters) - Shares in Malaysian insurer Kurnia Asia tumbled as much as 3.9 percent on Thursday after Insurance Australia Group won regulatory approval for a possible acquisition of Kurnia Asia’s motor insurance unit.

Insurance Australia Group’s 49 percent-owned Malaysian associate AmG Insurance Bhd is spearheading the deal for Kurnia Asia’s unit -- Kurnia Insurans.

If successful, the acquisition would make AmG the market leader in the Malaysian motor insurance market.

Malaysian lender AMMB Holdings owns the rest of AmG. (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage)

