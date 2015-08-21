UPDATE 1-Japan's Kuroda Electric shareholders defeat activist proposal for board shake-up

* Shareholders reject plan linked to activist investor

* Proposal called for better shareholder returns and more M&A

* Kuroda shares fall as much as 10 pct (Adds comments from Kuroda and C&I; share price reaction of Kuroda)

By Thomas Wilson

TOKYO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Kuroda Electric’s shareholders defeated on Friday a proposal linked to activist investor Yoshiaki Murakami to shake up the board of the mid-sized Japanese electronics parts company, sending its shares tumbling as much as 10 percent.

Activist investors have rarely succeeded in Japan, where incumbent managements and their biggest shareholders - often large domestic banks - have cozy relationships and where disruptive shareholders are usually frowned upon.

Kuroda’s shareholders, at a special meeting, defeated the proposal floated by C&I Holdings and Minami Aoyama Real Estate, both affiliated to Murakami. Around 60 percent of shareholders voted against the plan, Kuroda said.

The proposal had sought to appoint four outside directors to Kuroda’s board, including Murakami himself. It called for all profits to be returned to shareholders for the next three years, and for more mergers and acquisitions by the Osaka-based company.

But major U.S proxy advisory firms were split on the proposal’s merits, with ISS advising shareholders to support it and Glass Lewis calling for its rejection.

“We will continue to work for governance and better shareholder returns at Kuroda Electric,” Aya Murakami, chief executive of C&I and Minami Aoyama, and daughter of Yoshiaki Murakami, said in a statement.

Kuroda’s shares, which hit the year’s high earlier this week partly on hopes of the proposal winning acceptance, fell as much as 10 percent after the vote, compared with a 2.3 percent fall in the Nikkei average. They erased some of the losses to be down 7.9 percent, their biggest one-day drop in nearly three years.

Though success is mostly elusive, activist shareholders are increasingly making their presence felt in Japan as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe encourages steps to boost corporate governance.

Industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp and electronics giant Sony are among some of the other firms that have come under shareholder pressure in recent years.

Japan’s electronics parts and trading sector would benefit from consolidation, Aya Murakami said in a Reuters interview last Friday. Firms like Kuroda needed to target domestic competitors to boost growth, she had said.

Kazuya Murahashi, an executive officer at Kuroda, said previously the company had spent around $137 million buying seven companies since 2010. It plans to spend a further $65 million on M&A, and the same on capital expenditure, in the next three years, he said.

“Our strategy was supported by the shareholders,” Kuroda officials told reporters after Friday’s meeting, adding that the company’s long-term policy on shareholder returns would not change. ($1 = 123.9000 yen) (Reporting By Thomas Wilson; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)