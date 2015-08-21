Japan's Kuroda Electric says shareholders defeat board shake-up proposal

TOKYO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Shareholders defeated on Friday a proposal linked to activist investor Yoshiaki Murakami to shake up the board of mid-sized Japanese electronic parts company Kuroda Electric Co Ltd, a Kuroda spokesman said.

The proposal, by C&I Holdings and Minami Aoyama Real Estate, had sought to appoint four outside directors to Kuroda’s board, citing a need to improve its shareholder returns and corporate governance reforms. (Reporting By Thomas Wilson; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)