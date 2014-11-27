Spanish lender Kutxabank to replace chairman

MADRID, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The chairman of unlisted Spanish lender Kutxabank, which scored better than its domestic peers in recent European Central Bank banking health checks, is stepping down, the bank said on Thursday.

Mario Fernandez Pelaz had run Basque-based Kutxabank since its formation through the merger of three savings banks in 2012. The lender did not say why he was resigning.

Kutxabank’s main shareholder - a banking foundation dedicated to charitable activities - said in a separate statement that it would propose Gregorio Villalabeitia, who has worked at various banks including BBVA, as chairman.

After a recent overhaul of Spain’s financial sector, including a number of state bailouts, former savings banks such as Kutxa are being encouraged to seek stock market listings and become more transparent.