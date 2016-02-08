Kuveyt Turk narrows pricing for capital boosting sukuk -leads

DUBAI, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Turkish Islamic bank Kuveyt Turk has narrowed pricing for a U.S. dollar-denominated, capital-boosting sukuk, which it expects to price later in the day, a document from lead arrangers showed on Monday.

Kuveyt Turk Participation Bank, 62 percent owned by Kuwait Finance House, has set the final yield at 7.9 percent, narrower than the initial price thoughts of 8 percent area for a 10-year, non-call five sukuk, the document showed.

The Basel III-compliant sukuk would boost its Tier II or supplementary capital. Kuveyt Turk has mandated KFH Capital, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, HSBC, Noor Bank, KAMCO and QInvest to arrange the issue. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Matt Smith)