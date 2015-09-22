FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuveyt Turk picks arrangers for capital-boosting sukuk - sources
September 22, 2015 / 12:43 PM / 2 years ago

Kuveyt Turk picks arrangers for capital-boosting sukuk - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Turkish Islamic bank Kuveyt Turk has picked seven banks to arrange a potential dollar-denominated sukuk to bolster its supplementary or Tier 2 capital, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Kuveyt Turk Participation Bank, which is 62 percent owned by Kuwait Finance House, is planning to issue the sukuk after the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha which begins this week, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.

Kuveyt Turk has picked KFH Capital, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, HSBC, Noor Bank and QInvest to arrange investor roadshows ahead of the potential issue, the sources said.

The lender is expected to raise around $400 million, one of the sources said.

Asked about the plan, a bank official only said, “there has been no mandate yet”, without elaborating. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan, Tom Arnold in Dubai and Birsen Altayli in Istanbul; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

