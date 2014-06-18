FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish bank Kuveyt Turk plans benchmark five-yr sukuk on Thurs - leads
Sections
Featured
Google bets anew on smartphones, pays $1.1 billion for HTC's Pixel division
Technology
Google bets anew on smartphones, pays $1.1 billion for HTC's Pixel division
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
Energy & Environment
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 18, 2014 / 11:02 AM / 3 years ago

Turkish bank Kuveyt Turk plans benchmark five-yr sukuk on Thurs - leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 18 (Reuters) - Turkish participation bank Kuveyt Turk plans to price a benchmark-sized Islamic bond issue on Thursday after giving initial price thoughts for the five-year offering, a document from lead managers said.

Pricing for the deal is currently earmarked for in the area of 375 basis points over midswaps, the document said, adding that order books had been opened.

Benchmark sized is traditionally understood to mean in excess of $500 million.

The banks arranging the transaction are Citigroup, Emirates NBD, HSBC, Kuwait Finance House and Standard Chartered. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Writing by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.