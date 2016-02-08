FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuveyt Turk opens books for capital-boosting sukuk - leads
February 8, 2016 / 6:01 AM / 2 years ago

Kuveyt Turk opens books for capital-boosting sukuk - leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Turkish Islamic bank Kuveyt Turk has set initial price thoughts for a U.S. dollar-denominated, capital-boosting sukuk, a document from lead arrangers showed on Monday.

Kuveyt Turk Participation Bank, 62 percent owned by Kuwait Finance House, has opened books and offered to pay in the 8 percent area for the 10-year, non-call five sukuk, the document showed.

The Basel III-compliant sukuk would boost its Tier II or supplementary capital. Kuveyt Turk has mandated KFH Capital, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, HSBC, Noor Bank, KAMCO and QInvest to arrange the potential issue. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

