UPDATE 1-Agility files $225 mln suit against U.S. agency
April 24, 2012 / 10:11 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Agility files $225 mln suit against U.S. agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUWAIT, April 24 (Reuters) - Kuwaiti logistics company Agility said on Tuesday it had filed for $225 million in claims against the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), saying the agency had breached the terms of a contract.

Agility said in a statement U.S. government officials employed by the DLA and Department of Justice “conspired and acted in concert to intentionally deprive Agility of its rights under the Second Prime Vendor Contract.”

It said this was “breaching the contract’s express and implied terms and violating regulatory duties.”

The U.S. Embassy in Kuwait was not immediately available for comment.

The $225 million comprises the amount owed in performance-based distribution fees plus interest, Agility said. The contract entailed distributing food products to combat units.

Agility, the largest Gulf Arab logistics company, said it had filed the claims at the Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals in Virginia.

