UPDATE 1-Kuwait's Agility posts 20 pct profit rise in Q3

KUWAIT, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s Agility, one of the largest logistics companies in the Gulf region, reported a 20.4 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday.

The logistics firm, which is facing U.S. fraud charges, said its net profit was 9.75 million dinars ($34.54 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, compared to 8.1 million in the same period a year ago.

Earnings per share were 9.81 fils compared to 8.04 fils a year earlier, it said.

Agility’s chairman said in September the company was gearing up for expansion in emerging markets, much of it in countries that experienced Arab Spring upheaval as new governments spend more on their oil industries and infrastructure. [ID:nL5E8KB0GM

Agility, which was the largest supplier to the U.S. Army in the Middle East during the war in Iraq, pleaded not guilty in August 2011 to charges it defrauded the U.S. government over multi-billion-dollar supply contracts. ($1 = 0.2823 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Sylvia Westall)