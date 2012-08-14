FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kuwait's Agility posts flat Q2 net profits
August 14, 2012 / 7:31 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kuwait's Agility posts flat Q2 net profits

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q2 net profit 7.82 mln dinars vs 7.83 mln dinars yr-ago - statement

* Q2 EPS at 7.85 fils vs 7.79 a yr ago

* No provisions taken for US business suspension (Adds details, share price)

DUBAI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Kuwaiti logistics company Agility posted flat second-quarter net profit on Tuesday and confirmed it did not take any provisions against its suspension from dealing with the United States army.

The logistics firm facing U.S. fraud charges made a profit of 7.82 million dinars ($27.71 million) in the three months to June 30, it said in a bourse statement on Tuesday, against 7.83 million dinars in the year-ago period.

Earnings per share for the second quarter were 7.85 fils compared to 7.79 fils a year earlier, it said.

Agility, which was the largest supplier to the U.S. Army in the Middle East during the war in Iraq, pleaded not guilty in August last year to charges it defrauded the U.S. government over multi-billion-dollar supply contracts.

The company is barred from bidding for new U.S. government contracts pending the outcome of the cases.

Agility filed for $225 million in claims against the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency in April, saying the agency had breached the terms of a contract to distributed food to combat units. This comprises the amount owed in performance-based distribution fees plus interest.

Last month, the firm won a two-year contract worth $238 million to supply logistics support to the Gorgon natural gas project in Australia. It also got two-year extension of existing contract with Gorgon worth $262 million. ($1 = 0.2822 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
