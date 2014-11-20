FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuwait Airways says agrees to buy 10 Boeing 777-ER planes
November 20, 2014 / 3:00 PM / 3 years ago

Kuwait Airways says agrees to buy 10 Boeing 777-ER planes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Kuwait Airways agreed to buy 10 widebody 777-300ER passenger aircraft from manufacturer Boeing to upgrade its fleet, the airline’s chairwoman said on Thursday.

The deal has a value of $3.3 billion at list price, although airlines rarely pay the catalogue price.

The 777-300ER is an “Extended Range” version of the 777 with seating for up to 386 passengers and a range of 7,825 nautical miles (14,490 km).

The carrier will begin taking delivery of these aircraft from November 2016 and they will also help Kuwait Airways launch new routes, Rasha al-Roumi, chairwoman and managing director of Kuwait Airways said in a statement by Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

Kuwait Airways last February agreed to purchase 25 new aircraft including Airbus A320-neos and A350s. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; editing by Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
