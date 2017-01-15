Kuwait says Germany-bound Eurowings flight lands over bomb scare

DUBAI, Jan 15 (Reuters) - A Eurowings flight travelling from Salalah in Oman to Cologne made an emergency landing in Kuwait after a bomb scare on Sunday, Kuwait's Civil Aviation Authority said, adding that authorities were investigating.

"(The flight) made an emergency landing at Kuwait International Airport because of suspicion that there might be a bomb on board ... preliminary investigations are being carried out to determine if the aircraft is free of explosives," a statement published on state news agency KUNA said. (Reporting by Noah Browning, Editing by William Maclean and Catherine Evans)