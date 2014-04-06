FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kuwait's Americana chairman says not aware of potential sale
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 6, 2014 / 9:51 AM / 3 years ago

Kuwait's Americana chairman says not aware of potential sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUWAIT, April 6 (Reuters) - Kuwait Food Co. (Americana) is not aware of any potential sale of the company, its chairman said on Sunday.

Reuters reported on Thursday that Kuwait’s billionaire al-Kharafi family was looking to sell Americana and had hired bankers to explore a deal.

“As executive, chairman and board we don’t we know anything about anything on this subject,” Americana Chairman Marzouk al-Kharafi told journalists on the sidelines of an annual general meeting in Kuwait.

“This subject is for shareholders,” he added. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall and Ahmed Hagagy; Editing by Yara Bayoumy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.