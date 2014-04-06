Kuwait's Americana chairman says not aware of potential sale

KUWAIT, April 6 (Reuters) - Kuwait Food Co. (Americana) is not aware of any potential sale of the company, its chairman said on Sunday.

Reuters reported on Thursday that Kuwait’s billionaire al-Kharafi family was looking to sell Americana and had hired bankers to explore a deal.

“As executive, chairman and board we don’t we know anything about anything on this subject,” Americana Chairman Marzouk al-Kharafi told journalists on the sidelines of an annual general meeting in Kuwait.

“This subject is for shareholders,” he added. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall and Ahmed Hagagy; Editing by Yara Bayoumy)