Kuwait tightens price guidance for debut international bond - lead

DUBAI, March 13 (Reuters) - Kuwait has tightened price guidance for its debut dual-tranche international bond, a document issued by one of the lead banks showed on Monday.

Guidance for the five-year tranche went down to the 85 basis points over U.S. Treasuries area from initial guidance of the 100 bps over Treasuries area. The ten-year tranche was tightened to the 110 bps over Treasuries area from initial guidance of the 120 bps over Treasuries area.

Order books were in excess of $20 billion, according to the document.