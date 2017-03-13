FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuwait tightens price guidance for debut international bond - lead
March 13, 2017 / 12:42 PM / 5 months ago

Kuwait tightens price guidance for debut international bond - lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 13 (Reuters) - Kuwait has tightened price guidance for its debut dual-tranche international bond, a document issued by one of the lead banks showed on Monday.

Guidance for the five-year tranche went down to the 85 basis points over U.S. Treasuries area from initial guidance of the 100 bps over Treasuries area. The ten-year tranche was tightened to the 110 bps over Treasuries area from initial guidance of the 120 bps over Treasuries area.

Order books were in excess of $20 billion, according to the document. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

