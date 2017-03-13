FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Kuwait sets initial price guidance for debut international bond -lead
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 13, 2017 / 6:36 AM / 5 months ago

Kuwait sets initial price guidance for debut international bond -lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 13 (Reuters) - The government of Kuwait GVD-KW has released initial price guidance for its planned debut international bond issue, a document issued by a lead bank showed on Monday.

Guidance is in the 100 basis points over U.S. Treasuries area for a five-year tranche and the 120 bps over Treasuries area for a 10-year tranche.

The senior unsecured 144 A/Reg S bond is expected to be launched and to price later on Monday.

Citi, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan, NBK Capital and Standard Chartered Bank are the bookrunners. (Reporting by Umesh Desai; Writing by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.