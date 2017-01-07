FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuwait Stock Exchange appoints new chairman
January 7, 2017 / 8:50 AM / 7 months ago

Kuwait Stock Exchange appoints new chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The Kuwait Stock Exchange has selected a new chairman for its board of directors, following the appointment of its previous chairman as oil minister in December, it said in a statement on Saturday.

The bourse named as chairman Mohammed Ahmed Alsaqqaf, a member of the board's executive committee and nomination and remuneration committee.

Kuwait's emir appointed previous chairman Essam Abdul Mohsen al-Marzouq to head the oil ministry after opposition candidates won around half of the parliament's 50 seats last month, a rebuke of austerity measures brought on by low oil prices. (Reporting by Katie Paul; Editing by Dale Hudson)

