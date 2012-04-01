FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuwait bourse says suspends trade in 19 more firms
#Credit Markets
April 1, 2012 / 2:20 PM / 6 years ago

Kuwait bourse says suspends trade in 19 more firms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KUWAIT, April 1 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s stock exchange said it had suspended trading in the shares of 19 more companies on Sunday after they failed to report earnings on time.

The companies - several involved in real estate - join 12 other firms which were suspended earlier this year.

The new companies on the list included investment group Al-Ahlia Holding and International Financial Advisors .

The list, which now totals 31 companies, already included Investment Dar, which brought half of luxury British carmaker Aston Martin for 479 million pounds ($751.7 million) in 2007 and International Investment Group, which defaulted on a $200 million Islamic bond in April 2010.

Global Investment House, whose largest shareholders are the governments of Kuwait and Dubai, was also on the list, according to a statement on the Kuwait stock exchange website. www.kse.com.kw/

Kuwait’s markets watchdog warned several companies last month that they would be delisted. ID:nL5E8DG325] (Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy; Writing by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

