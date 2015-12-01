FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuwaiti government requests special 6.2 bln dinar budget for weapons
#Industrials
December 1, 2015

Kuwaiti government requests special 6.2 bln dinar budget for weapons

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The Kuwaiti government asked parliament to approve a supplementary budget of 6.2 billion dinars ($20.4 billion) to fund weapons purchases for the military over 10 years, al-Rai newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Sabah, minister of state for cabinet affairs, confirmed on the sidelines of a conference that the government sent a request for a special budget, but declined to specify the amount requested.

Al-Rai said the government asked that the money be drawn from the country’s general reserves. ($1 = 0.3037 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Katie Paul; Editing by Dominic Evans)

