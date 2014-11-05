FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuwait budget surplus at $21 bln in April-June, spending lags
November 5, 2014 / 6:41 PM / 3 years ago

Kuwait budget surplus at $21 bln in April-June, spending lags

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s government budget surplus totalled 6.07 billion dinars($20.86 billion) in the first three months of this fiscal year as expenditure lagged far behind the initial plan, preliminary finance ministry figures showed on Wednesday.

The major oil exporter’s public expenditure was 1.71 billion dinars in April-June, well below 5.80 billion dinars originally earmarked for the period. It was equivalent to only 7.4 percent of the 23.2 billion-dinar spending plan for the 2014/15 fiscal year.

The OPEC member has undershot its budget plans repeatedly in recent years as political disputes have delayed budget approvals in parliament as well as much-needed investment spending.

State revenue was 7.78 billion dinars in April-June, well above the 5.02 billion dinars originally projected for the period. Oil income stood at 7.22 billion dinars.

Kuwait has one of the strongest fiscal positions among the Gulf oil exporters; it needs a crude oil price of just $54 per barrel for its state budget to break even, according to the International Monetary Fund. But its heavy dependence on oil income makes its economy more vulnerable to lower crude prices and output. (Reporting by Martin Dokoupil; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
