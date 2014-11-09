UPDATE 1-Kuwait's Burgan Bank to open $353 mln rights issue next Sunday

* Subscription to run Nov. 16 - Dec. 14 - statement

By Nadia Saleem

DUBAI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Burgan Bank will open subscription for a 102.6 million dinars ($352.5 million) rights issue next Sunday it as looks to fund growth plans and boost its capital base to meet upcoming regulatory changes.

The price of shares under the rights issue, which will run from Nov. 16 until Dec. 14, will be 0.475 dinars each, a statement from the bank - Kuwait’s third-largest lender by assets - said on Sunday.

This would be a 10.4 percent discount to the current share price, according to Reuters calculations. Shares in Burgan Bank closed at 0.530 dinars on Sunday.

The capital increase will see 216 million new shares issued, with the subsequent increase to paid-up capital worth 21.6 million dinars, it said.

Burgan’s rights issue will be available to existing shareholders as of Nov. 13 on a proportional basis, while the excess will be available for general subscription, Burgan said.

“Burgan Bank aims with its capital optimisation plan at adjusting its capital base to comply with Basel III and to further support growth plans,” Majed Essa Al Ajeel, Burgan’s chairman said in a statement on Sunday.

The lender’s chief executive, Eduardo Eguren, said earlier this year the bank would need to raise its capital by 20-30 percent to meet the Basel III global banking industry regulations.

Burgan has already enhanced its capital base once this year. In September, it completed a $500 million bond which boosted its Tier 1 - or core - capital ratio.