Kuwait forms new Cabinet, names al-Shamali oil minister -state news agency

ABU DHABI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mustapha al-Shamali was appointed oil minister in Kuwait’s new Cabinet, state news agency KUNA said on Sunday after a parliamentary election in the major crude producer last month.

The position was previously held on an acting basis by al-Shamali, after his predecessor, Hani Hussein, resigned in May under pressure from parliament.

Oil policy in the OPEC member state is set by a Supreme Oil Council, so ministerial changes are less important than in other countries.

The Finance Ministry, which Shamali previously led, will now be headed by Salem al-Sabah, while Mohamed Khaled al-Hamad al-Sabah will serve as interior minister, a decree by Kuwait’s emir said. (Reporting by Ahmed Tolba, Writing by Maha El Dahan; Editing by Peter Cooney)