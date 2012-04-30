FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Kuwait's Commercial Bank names new chairman
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 30, 2012 / 9:35 AM / in 5 years

RPT-Kuwait's Commercial Bank names new chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscrubers with no change to text)

KUWAIT, April 30 (Reuters) - Commercial Bank of Kuwait (CBK) , the Gulf state’s fourth largest lender, has named Ali al-Moussa as its new chairman, the company said in a statement posted on the bourse website on Monday.

In February CBK reported a sharp drop in full-year net profit and trading in its stock had been suspended until after the bank’s annual general meeting, held on Sunday.

Kuwait Stock Exchange halted trading in CBK earlier this month until the bank holds its AGM. Shares of several other companies in Kuwait have also been suspended after firms were unable to report earnings on time.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.