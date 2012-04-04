FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Commercial Bank of Kuwait names Saliba as CEO
April 4, 2012 / 8:46 AM / 6 years ago

MOVES-Commercial Bank of Kuwait names Saliba as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 4 (Reuters) - Commercial Bank of Kuwait appointed Nuhad Saliba as its chief executive officer, the lender said in a statement on Wednesday.

Saliba comes with more than 28 years of banking experience at various lenders including Citigroup and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank in the United Arab Emirates.

The bank, Kuwait’s fourth-largest by market capitalisation, reported a sharp drop in full-year net profit of 810,000 dinars ($2.92 million) in 2011, down from 40.5 million dinars in the previous year. ($1 = 0.2778 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Editing by David French)

