FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Kuwait's CBK Q1 profit drops 75 pct
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 10, 2012 / 6:56 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Kuwait's CBK Q1 profit drops 75 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q1 net profit 329,000 dinars vs 1.33 mln a year ago

* Share trade halted in April

* Bank had management overhaul last month

KUWAIT, May 10 (Reuters) - Commercial Bank of Kuwait (CBK) , the Gulf state’s fourth-largest lender, reported a 75-percent drop in first-quarter net profit on Thursday.

Net profit was 329,000 Kuwaiti dinars ($1.19 million) in the first three months of the year, compared with 1.33 million dinars in the same period of 2011, according to a bourse filing.

Trading in the bank’s shares was halted at the beginning of April along with those of several other companies that had been unable to report previous earnings on time. The bank appointed a new chairman and chief executive last month. (Reporting by Sylvia Westall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.