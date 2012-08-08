FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Commercial Bank of Kuwait Q2 net profit drops 5.4 pct
August 8, 2012 / 7:41 AM / 5 years ago

Commercial Bank of Kuwait Q2 net profit drops 5.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Commercial Bank of Kuwait , the state’s seventh largest listed bank by market value, reported a 5.4 percent decline in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday.

The lender made a net profit of 122,000 dinars ($433,000) in the three months to June 30, compared with 129,000 dinars in the corresponding period of 2011, according to a bourse filing.

An analyst at EFG Hermes forecast net profit of 4.4 million dinars, according to a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.2818 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Writing by David French; Editing by Amran Abocar)

