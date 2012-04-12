PROFILE-Kuwait Central Bank Governor Mohammad al-Hashel

Position: Governor of the Central Bank of Kuwait

Incumbent: Mohamed al Hashel

Date of birth: April 28, 1974

Term: Appointed in March 2012

Key Facts:

- Kuwait’s cabinet has approved Mohammad al-Hashel as the new governor of Kuwait’s central bank, promoting the 37-year-old from his position as deputy.

- He replaces veteran policymaker Sheikh Salem Abdul-Aziz al-Sabah, who headed the central bank for 25 years and resigned last month, protesting at a rapid rise in government spending.

- Hashel had served as Sheikh Salem’s deputy since January 2009 and is expected to follow in his footsteps despite his relative lack of experience.

- Hashel studied in the United States, obtaining a postgraduate degree in finance from Old Dominion University in Virginia and an MBA from Emory University in Georgia.

- He was a member of Kuwait’s stock exchange committee from 2008-2011, during a time when the country decided to privatise the bourse. The privatisation plan is progressing slowly.