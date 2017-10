May 31 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s state news agency KUNA reported the following April consumer price data on Thursday, citing figures from the country’s statistics office:

KUWAIT CONSUMER INFLATION 04/12 03/12 04/11 pct change month/month -0.6 0.8 0.2 pct change year/year 3.3 4.1 5.3

NOTE. Analysts polled by Reuters in March expected average inflation of 4.5 percent in 2012 after a three-year high of 4.8 percent in 2011.