UPDATE 1-Kuwait Dec inflation rises to 2.9 pct -KUNA
January 22, 2013 / 9:46 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Kuwait Dec inflation rises to 2.9 pct -KUNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Kuwait's state news agency KUNA reported
the following December consumer price data on Tuesday, citing
figures from the country's statistics office:
    
KUWAIT CONSUMER INFLATION     12/12        11/12       12/11
 pct change month/month        0.7          0.3         0.5
 pct change year/year          2.9          2.3         3.1
    NOTE. Food prices, which make up 18 percent of the basket,
rose 5.6 percent year-on-year but fell 0.7 percent
month-on-month in December. 
    Analysts polled by Reuters in September expected average
inflation of 3.9 percent in 2012, down from 4.8 percent in 2011.

