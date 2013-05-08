FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Kuwait 2012 current account surplus jumps 20 pct
#Market News
May 8, 2013 / 1:35 PM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Kuwait 2012 current account surplus jumps 20 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Kuwait's current account surplus widened
nearly 20 percent to 22.2 billion dinars ($77.8 billion) in 2012
compared with the previous year, central bank data showed on
Wednesday. 
    The 2012 surplus soared to nearly 50 percent of the OPEC
member's 2011 gross domestic product, from 42 percent in 2011,
according to Reuters calculations based on the latest official
data.
    Analysts polled by Reuters in January had estimated Kuwait's
current account surplus at 44.9 percent of GDP in 2012. Another
quarterly survey last month showed analysts forecasting the 2013
surplus would shrink to 39.1 percent. 
        
KUWAIT BALANCE OF PAYMENTS        2012         2011           

 I CURRENT ACCOUNT                22.17    18.53 (19.53)   
 Trade balance (FOB)              27.10    22.32 (22.72)   
 Exports (FOB)                    33.39    28.41 (28.78)   
  - crude oil                     31.61    26.69 (26.69)  
 Imports (FOB)                    -6.29    -6.09 (-6.06)   
 Balance of services              -2.68    -2.20 (-2.08)   
 Investment income                 2.62     2.52  (3.08)   
II CAPITAL ACCOUNT                 1.18     0.96             
III FINANCIAL ACCOUNT            -24.11   -17.79         
 Direct investment                -1.60    -2.22 (-2.29)   
 Kuwait abroad                    -2.12    -2.46 (-2.40)   
 Into Kuwait                       0.52     0.24  (0.11)  
 Portfolio investment (net)       -7.16    -2.06 (-2.57)  
 Reserve assets                   -0.92    -1.23          
 Net errors and omissions          1.68    -0.47           
    NOTE. 2012 provisional, 2011 revised. Previous estimates are
in brackets.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
