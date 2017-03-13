FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuwait marketing 5, 10-year US dollar benchmark bonds - lead
March 13, 2017 / 8:12 AM / 5 months ago

Kuwait marketing 5, 10-year US dollar benchmark bonds - lead

Daniel Stanton

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 13 (IFR) - The State of Kuwait GVD-KW, acting through the Ministry of Finance, is marketing benchmark US dollar bonds of five and 10 years.

Initial price thoughts are US Treasuries plus 100bp area for the five-year tranche and Treasuries plus 120bp area for the 10-year piece.

Kuwait is rated AA/AA (S&P/Fitch).

Citigroup, HSBC and JP Morgan are joint global coordinators, as well as joint bookrunners with Deutsche Bank, NBK Capital and Standard Chartered.

Pricing for the 144A/Reg S bonds is expected today. (Reporting by Daniel Stanton; editing by Dharsan Singh)

