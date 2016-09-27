FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuwait requires secondary debt market-bank exec
September 27, 2016

Kuwait requires secondary debt market-bank exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUWAIT, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Kuwait's government cannot issue a sovereign bond without the creation of a secondary debt market first, Ali Mousa al-Mousa, the chairman of Commercial Bank of Kuwait, said on Tuesday.

Kuwait plans to issue up to 3 billion dinars ($10 billion) in U.S. dollar-denominated bonds and sukuk in international markets to help plug its budget deficit for the current 2016-17 fiscal year, finance minister Anas al-Saleh said in July.

Reporting By Hadeel Al Sayegh; writing by Tom Arnold, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
