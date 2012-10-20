FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuwait sets parliamentary elections for Dec. 1
October 20, 2012 / 1:50 PM / in 5 years

Kuwait sets parliamentary elections for Dec. 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Kuwait has set Dec. 1 as the date for a parliamentary election at an extraordinary cabinet meeting on Saturday, state media reported, a day after the oil producer’s ruler amended voting laws.

Friday’s announcement that the emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, had ordered changes to the voting system prompted the opposition to say it was considering a boycott of the coming election.

Sabah had dissolved parliament on Oct. 7, meaning that an election had to take place by mid-December.

Persistent political turmoil has held up development projects in the Gulf state, and ally of the United States.

“The cabinet ... approved the ordering of a call to voters to elect members of the parliament on Dec. 1, 2012,” said the statement carried by Kuwait News Agency (Kuna).

