Kuwait emir says has ordered partial changes to electoral system
October 19, 2012 / 5:50 PM / 5 years ago

Kuwait emir says has ordered partial changes to electoral system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah said on Friday the Gulf Arab state’s electoral system was deficient and that he had ordered partial changes to it.

Sheikh Sabah said in an address on state television that the current political turmoil could lead to serious strife among its population. The move is likely to anger the opposition, which says any law changes would be an attempt to reduce their chances of winning a majority in the next parliamentary elections.

