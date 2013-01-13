FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE -Kuwait Q4 earnings estimates
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 13, 2013 / 4:50 AM / in 5 years

TABLE -Kuwait Q4 earnings estimates

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - 
 AGILITY - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates for
Agility in millions of Kuwaiti dinars.
                           Q4 2012         %change
SICO Bahrain               10.10            191.91

Agility reported a net profit of 3.46 million Kuwaiti dinars in
the fourth quarter of 2011.
---------------------------------------------------
 COMMERCIAL BANK OF KUWAIT - Following are fourth-quarter net
profit estimates for Commercial Bank of Kuwait in
millions of Kuwaiti dinars.
                           Q4 2012         
EFG Hermes                 3.00           

Commercial Bank of Kuwait reported a net loss of 7.48 million
kuwaiti dinars in the fourth quarter of 2011.
---------------------------------------------------
 KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE - Following are fourth-quarter net profit
estimates for Kuwait Finance House in millions of
Kuwaiti dinars.
                           Q4 2012         %change
EFG Hermes                18.00           88.68
Global Investment House     42.10           341.30
Arqaam Capital          37.00           287.84
HSBC                   34.00            256.39
Average                  32.78            243.55

Kuwait Finance House reported a net profit of 9.54 million
Kuwaiti dinars in the fourth quarter of 2011.
---------------------------------------------------
 NATIONAL BANK OF KUWAIT - Following are fourth-quarter net
profit estimates for National Bank of Kuwait in
millions of Kuwaiti dinars.
                           Q4 2012         %change
EFG Hermes                  79.00            2.81
Arqaam Capital           70.00           -8.90
Global Investment House      47.40           -38.31
Beltone Financial               72.00           -6.30
HSBC                        42.00           -45.34
Average                   62.08           -19.21

National Bank of Kuwait reported a net profit of 76.84 million
Kuwaiti dinars in the fourth quarter of 2011.
---------------------------------------------------
 MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO (ZAIN) - Following are
fourth-quarter net profit estimates for Mobile
Telecommunications Co (ZAIN) in millions of Kuwaiti
dinars.
                             Q4 2012         %change
SICO Bahrain                  62.00           -16.92
EFG Hermes                  66.00            -11.56
Global Investment House       61.90            -17.06
Audi Saradar Investment Bank  65.00            -12.90
Average                     63.73            -14.61

 Mobile Telecommunications Co reported a net profit of 74.63
million Kuwaiti dinars in the fourth quarter of 2011.
------------------------------------------------------
 GULF BANK - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates
for Gulf Bank in millions of Kuwaiti dinars.
                           Q4 2012         %change
Arqaam Capital            10.00            212.50

Gulf Bank KSC reported a net profit of 3.20 million Kuwaiti
dinars in the fourth quarter of 2011.
------------------------------------------------------
 KUWAIT PROJECTS CO - Following are fourth-quarter net profit
estimates for Kuwait Projects Co in millions of
Kuwaiti dinars.
                           Q4 2012         %change
EFG Hermes                10.00           55.52

Kuwait Projects Co reported a net profit of 6.43 million Kuwaiti
dinars in the fourth quarter of 2011.
------------------------------------------------------
 WATANIYA - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates
for Wataniya in millions of Kuwaiti dinars.
                           Q4 2012         %change
EFG Hermes                18.00           -52.84

Wataniya reported a net profit of 38.17 million Kuwaiti dinars
in the fourth quarter of 2011.
------------------------------------------------------

 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.