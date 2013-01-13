TABLE -Kuwait Q4 earnings estimates

Jan 13 (Reuters) - AGILITY - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates for Agility in millions of Kuwaiti dinars. Q4 2012 %change SICO Bahrain 10.10 191.91 Agility reported a net profit of 3.46 million Kuwaiti dinars in the fourth quarter of 2011. --------------------------------------------------- COMMERCIAL BANK OF KUWAIT - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates for Commercial Bank of Kuwait in millions of Kuwaiti dinars. Q4 2012 EFG Hermes 3.00 Commercial Bank of Kuwait reported a net loss of 7.48 million kuwaiti dinars in the fourth quarter of 2011. --------------------------------------------------- KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates for Kuwait Finance House in millions of Kuwaiti dinars. Q4 2012 %change EFG Hermes 18.00 88.68 Global Investment House 42.10 341.30 Arqaam Capital 37.00 287.84 HSBC 34.00 256.39 Average 32.78 243.55 Kuwait Finance House reported a net profit of 9.54 million Kuwaiti dinars in the fourth quarter of 2011. --------------------------------------------------- NATIONAL BANK OF KUWAIT - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates for National Bank of Kuwait in millions of Kuwaiti dinars. Q4 2012 %change EFG Hermes 79.00 2.81 Arqaam Capital 70.00 -8.90 Global Investment House 47.40 -38.31 Beltone Financial 72.00 -6.30 HSBC 42.00 -45.34 Average 62.08 -19.21 National Bank of Kuwait reported a net profit of 76.84 million Kuwaiti dinars in the fourth quarter of 2011. --------------------------------------------------- MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO (ZAIN) - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates for Mobile Telecommunications Co (ZAIN) in millions of Kuwaiti dinars. Q4 2012 %change SICO Bahrain 62.00 -16.92 EFG Hermes 66.00 -11.56 Global Investment House 61.90 -17.06 Audi Saradar Investment Bank 65.00 -12.90 Average 63.73 -14.61 Mobile Telecommunications Co reported a net profit of 74.63 million Kuwaiti dinars in the fourth quarter of 2011. ------------------------------------------------------ GULF BANK - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates for Gulf Bank in millions of Kuwaiti dinars. Q4 2012 %change Arqaam Capital 10.00 212.50 Gulf Bank KSC reported a net profit of 3.20 million Kuwaiti dinars in the fourth quarter of 2011. ------------------------------------------------------ KUWAIT PROJECTS CO - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates for Kuwait Projects Co in millions of Kuwaiti dinars. Q4 2012 %change EFG Hermes 10.00 55.52 Kuwait Projects Co reported a net profit of 6.43 million Kuwaiti dinars in the fourth quarter of 2011. ------------------------------------------------------ WATANIYA - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates for Wataniya in millions of Kuwaiti dinars. Q4 2012 %change EFG Hermes 18.00 -52.84 Wataniya reported a net profit of 38.17 million Kuwaiti dinars in the fourth quarter of 2011. ------------------------------------------------------ (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)