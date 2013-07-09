FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Kuwait Q2 earnings estimates
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 9, 2013 / 4:40 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Kuwait Q2 earnings estimates

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

July 9 (Reuters) - AGILITY - Following are second-quarter
net profit estimates for Agility in millions of
dinars.
    
                           Q2 2013         %change
SICO Bahrain                 21.60          176.32  

Agility reported a net profit of 7.82 million dinars in the
second quarter of 2012.
---------------------------------------------------
COMMERCIAL BANK OF KUWAIT - Following are second-quarter net
profit estimates for Commercial Bank of Kuwait in
millions of dinars.
                           Q2 2013         %change
EFG Hermes                 7.41              5973.77            

Commercial Bank of Kuwait reported a net profit of 0.12 million
dinars in the second quarter of 2012.
---------------------------------------------------
KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE - Following are second-quarter net profit
estimates for Kuwait Finance House in millions of
dinars.
                           Q2 2013         %change
EFG Hermes                 28.22         27.80        
Global Investment House      39.20           77.53
Deutsche Bank                 31.00         40.39
HSBC                     23.00            4.14

Average              30.35         37.47
       
Kuwait Finance House reported a net profit of 22.08 million
dinars in the second quarter of 2012.
---------------------------------------------------
MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO. (ZAIN) - Following are
second-quarter net profit estimates for Mobile
Telecommunications Co. (Zain) in millions of dinars.
    
                             Q2 2013         %change
EFG Hermes                   60.97         -14.10
Global Investment House        53.00         -25.33
Audi Saradar Investment Bank   54.00         -23.92
SICO Bahrain                   59.80         -15.75
Bofa Merrill Lynch               49.00         -30.96

Average                55.35          -22.01

Zain reported a net profit of 70.98 million dinars in the second
quarter of 2012.
------------------------------------------------------
NATIONAL BANK OF KUWAIT - Following are second-quarter net
profit estimates for National Bank of Kuwait in
millions of dinars.
                           Q2 2013         %change
Beltone Financial             73.00         83.53
EFG Hermes                   79.20           99.12
Global Investment House      83.10          108.93
HSBC                         72.76           82.92
Deutsche Bank                 84.00        111.19
Bofa Merrill Lynch           82.00          106.16

Average              79.01         98.64
             
National Bank of Kuwait reported a net profit of 39.78 million
dinars in the second quarter of 2012.
---------------------------------------------------
NATIONAL MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO. (WATANIYA) - Following
are second-quarter net profit estimates for National Mobile
Telecommunications Company (Wataniya) in millions of
dinars.
    
                           Q2 2013         %change
EFG Hermes                 20.05        5.08
Global Investment House      21.50          12.68
            
Wataniya reported a net profit of 19.08 million dinars in the
second quarter of 2012.
 ------------------------------------------------------

 (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.